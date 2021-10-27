Lojas Americanas of Brazil to open office in Shenzhen

Brazilian retailing chain Lojas Americanas SA intends to open this year a representative office in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, its first foothold in mainland China, O Globo reports.

Lojas Americanas means to begin importing Chinese products sold online in Brazil, managing the process of getting the goods to the customer, according to a report in the Brazilian newspaper on Monday.

The report says the company will offer to check the quality of the goods, and to give advice about developing products in China for sale in Brazil.

Lojas Americanas intends to ship over 8,000 container loads of goods to Brazil from China this year, the report says.

It says the company started in June bringing into Brazil five plane loads of Chinese goods every week, cutting the delivery time by 10 days to 11 days.

In July Lojas Americanas opened an office in Hong Kong, O Globo says.