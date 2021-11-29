Liu Jianguang cassava flour mill in Angola ready for action

Chinese-owned Liu Jianguang Comércio e Prestação de Serviços Lda will open soon the first cassava flour mill in the eastern Angolan province of Moxico, Angop reports.

The Angolan state-run news agency says the mill cost US$100 million to build.

The facility can produce 30 tonnes of cassava flour a day, and the second phase will be able to produce maize flour, the report says.

It quotes the project supervisor, Hortêncio Cassemene, as saying Liu Jianguang has sent samples of the output of the mill to Luanda for testing, and is now waiting for official permission to start production.

The mill will employ about 300 workers to pick up cassava from farms in the vicinity, Angop quotes Mr Cassemene as saying.