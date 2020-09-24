Literary festival in Macao to celebrate Portuguese poet

The Script Road – Macau Literary Festival next month will celebrate 100 years since the publication of the only book of verse written by Portuguese poet Camilo Pessanha, who died in Macao, Ponto Final reports.

The book, “Clepsydra,” contains poems Pessanha wrote during his sojourn in Macao.

The Macao newspaper says Timorese conductor Simão Barreto will lead the commemoration of the publication of the book in a reading and song recital.

Also on the programme for the festival, from October 2 to 4, are the publication of the seventh edition of “Seventh Heaven”, a collection of short stories and other writings associated with the festival, which will contain work by Portuguese novelist José Luís Peixoto, Portuguese-born Guinéan writer Gisela Casimiro and Mozambican poet Hirondina Joshua; and the publication of the first translations into Chinese and English of “Nam Van – Tales of Macao,” by Macanese writer Henrique de Senna Fernandes, to mark the 10th anniversary of his death, Ponto Final says.