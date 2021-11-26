List of recommended wines of the lusophone world published

The organisers of the 2021 Portuguese-Speaking Countries Products and Services Exhibition (Macao), or PLPEX, have issued for the first time a list of recommended wines produced in Portuguese-speaking parts of the world, the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, or IPIM, says.

The institute announced in writing on Wednesday that the organisers of the Global Ingredients, Taste of Shanghai catering show helped draw up the list.

IPIM says 20 wines from lusophone countries and sold by Macao dealers due to attend the PLPEX won awards at the show, held last month.

The institute says the awards will be presented to the dealers at the PLPEX.

Tastings will be among the activities at the exhibition meant to promote sales of wines made in lusophone countries, the institute says.

The PLPEX will be held from December 10 to 12, IPIM says.