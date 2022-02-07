Lisbon ushers in Lunar New Year, marks Winter Olympic Games

The Chinese Embassy in Lisbon says a gathering online started the eighth annual set of celebrations of the Lunar New Year in the Portuguese capital.

A written statement issued by the embassy quotes Chinese Ambassador to Portugal Zhao Bentang as saying he believed the celebrations this year, being held partly online, would bring joy to thousands of families.

The statement quotes Sino-Portuguese Merchants and Industrialists Association President Cai Wenxian as saying the celebrations were a manifestation of Chinese culture which would bring together Portuguese and Chinese living in Lisbon.

During the celebrations, held last week, performers from mainland China, Macao, and Portugal, including Chinese living in Portugal, also heralded the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, the embassy says.

Since January 15 Lunar New Year decorations have adorned landmarks and streets in the Portuguese capital, while public information display boards have been showing videos marking the holidays and the Winter Olympic Games, and they will keep doing so until February 15, according to the Chinese Embassy in Lisbon.