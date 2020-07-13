Lisbon University Institute to teach executives in Guangdong

Lisbon University Institute says it will begin teaching in China in September a programme leading to an international executive master’s degree in management.

A written announcement by the institute says the programme is the result of a deal struck by its executive education arm and Kingold Training College in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong.

The announcement quotes the head of the executive education arm, José Crespo de Carvalho, as saying the institute has been teaching health management in China for 10 years, in cooperation with universities there.

Mr Crespo de Carvalho said the next step for the institute was to give staff of Chinese companies training on demand in management and leadership.

The size of the Chinese market for higher education means the deal has great potential, the Lisbon University Institute announcement quotes Mr Crespo de Carvalho as saying.