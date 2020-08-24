Leve to expand deliveries of Chinese goods in Latin America

Leve, the logistics arm of Brazilian payments company Ebanx, means to begin next year deliveries of goods in Latin American markets other than Brazil, now that it picks them up in China, Forbes reports.

The magazine quotes Leve as saying it that since February it has shipped to Brazil 175,000 items ordered online from China.

The report says Leve has also begun expanding in the United States, as part of its strategy of linking up with e-commerce companies abroad seeking to tap the Latin American consumer market.

The results of a survey done by Ebanx in May show that Brazilians are likely to maintain or increase the frequency of their online shopping abroad, and their average spending on such shopping, during and after the Covid-19 pandemic, Forbes says.