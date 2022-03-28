Lektou, Portuguese university to teach law on sports betting

Macao Law firm Rato, Ling, Lei & Cortés, or Lektou, and the Catholic University of Portugal School of Law are getting together to teach an advanced course in the law on betting on sports, the Macau News Agency (MNA) says.

The course, in Portugal, is for trainees from Europe and Brazil, and, it is hoped, some from Macao, MNA reported last Thursday, citing Lektou Managing Partner Pedro Cortés, who will coordinate the course.

Special terms apply to prospective trainees belonging to the Portuguese Bar Association or the Brazilian Bar Association, the report says.

It says Lektou and the Catholic University of Portugal School of Law have been collaborating since 2018.

For some years Lektou has been teaching undergraduates at the university about Macao law and gaming law, MNA quotes Mr Cortés as saying.