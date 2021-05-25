Legislator calls for export credit insurance for Macao SMEs

Macao Legislative Assembly Member Song Pek Kei has called for the setting-up of an institution to provide export credit insurance, with a view to increasing trade between China and the Portuguese-speaking world, Hoje Macau reports.

The newspaper quotes Ms Song as telling the assembly that the insurer would protect small and medium enterprises in Macao that trade with lusophone markets.

Ms Song urged the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute to give more information on its website about the law and other rules governing economic engagement by China and the lusophone world.

Ms Song believes trade between China and lusophone countries will grow once the COVID-19 pandemic is over, Hoje Macau quotes her as saying.