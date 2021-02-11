Lecture on Greater Bay Area and academic links between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries

The head of the Macao Polytechnic Institute International Portuguese Training Centre, Professor Joaquim Ramos de Carvalho, will give a lecture at the institute on February 25 about the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the future of academic cooperation by China and the Portuguese-speaking world, the institute says.

The institute announced that the speaker will analyse new opportunities for cooperation arising from the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Development Plan.

The purpose of the Macao Polytechnic Institute International Portuguese Training Centre is to contribute to the performance by Macao of its function as a Service Platform between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries, by giving opportunities for training and cooperation, according to the announcement by the institute.