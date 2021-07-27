Learning Brazilian martial art a novel pastime in Macao

Macao people have been enrolling for online classes in the Brazilian martial art of capoeira to fill time they have on their hands while the COVID-19 pandemic persists, the South China Morning Post reports, citing Eddy Murphy, founder of the Capoeira Sports and Cultural Association of Macau.

The Hong Kong newspaper quotes Mr Murphy as saying in an interview that the association runs up to 18 classes a week for 15 adults and 120 children.

Mr Murphy said two people he had instructed in capoeira, Professor Titan and Graduado Chiclete, had gone on to even greater accomplishments in Hong Kong.

Mr Murphy was born in Brazil but moved to China in 2000, the report says.

Mr Murphy’s, son, Hugo, represented Macao at the World Capoeira Competition in 2018 and won a bronze medal, the South China Morning Post says.