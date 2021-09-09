Learn from development of China, Brazilian businesses urged

A leading Brazilian businessman, Everton Monezzi, has said his country hopes to learn from the scientific and technological achievements of China to enhance its own competitiveness, the China News Service (CNS) reports.

The Chinese state-run news agency quotes Mr Monezzi, who presides over LIDE China, a branch of an association of Brazilian business executives, as saying so in an interview on the sidelines of a trade fair held in Beijing.

Mr Monezzi said Brazil and other Latin American countries would do well to learn lessons from the economic, technological and social development of China.

He said China had sturdy arrangements for increasing economic engagement, giving foreigners plenty of confidence to invest their capital in the country.

LIDE China will keep on highlighting the Chinese approach to development with a view to helping Brazilian enterprises find opportunities to do business with their Chinese counterparts, Mr Monezzi promised.

He was speaking during the six-day China International Fair for Trade in Services, which ended on Tuesday, CNS says.