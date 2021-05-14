Lawyers in Brazil, academics in Portugal mull digital transition

The Brazilian Bar Association and the University of Coimbra Sino-Lusophone Academy in Portugal have held a one-day international conference on sustainable development and greater use of electronic technology, the association says.

The association issued a written statement quoting its International Relations National Commission president, Claudio Lamachia, as telling the conference, held on Wednesday, that the COVID-19 pandemic increased the importance of the subjects under discussion.

The association says one conference panel discussed industry, innovation and infrastructure, and heard a talk by Portugal-China SMEs Chamber of Commerce President Y Ping Chow, who also heads the League of Chinese in Portugal.

Another panel discussed new technologies and the law, and heard São Tomé and Príncipe Attorney-General Kelve Nobre Carvalho’s views on the matter, the Brazilian Bar Association says.