Last batch of Chinese-built train sets due in Angola soon

The last three of an order for 10 train sets for intercity passenger services in Angola, all built by Chinese state-owned China Railway Rolling Stock Corp. Ltd, will be delivered in a few weeks, Expansão reports, citing National Institute for Railways of Angola Director-General Ottoniel Manuel.

The Angolan newspaper quotes Mr Manuel as saying the 10 train sets will be cheaper to operate and maintain than the rolling stock they are replacing.

The report says they cost 1.2 billion kwanzas (US$2.1 million) altogether.

Mr Manuel said the Covid-19 pandemic had delayed the delivery of the last three train sets, which had been due to be turned over last month.

The turnover ceremony will now be held by videoconference, as a precaution against the pandemic, the report quotes Mr Manuel as saying.

Trials of the last train sets, serving the city of Moçâmedes, will begin once they are delivered, Expansão says.