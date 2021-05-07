Lanzhou taxman advises Angolan unit of Chinese enterprise

The tax collector in the northwestern Chinese city of Lanzhou has been giving tax guidance to 12 financial managers of subsidiaries abroad of a local company, China Gansu International Economic and Technical Cooperation Co. Ltd, including an Angolan subsidiary, the Gansu Daily says.

Lanzhou Taxation Bureau officials are available around the clock to give guidance online through video-links or social media, or over the telephone via an international hotline, according to a report carried by the Chinese provincial newspaper on Wednesday

The report quotes an unnamed executive of the Chinese state-owned company as saying the service has taught the company about tax policy as it applies outside China, and about tax-related risks.

The service is a convenience particularly for Chinese companies engaged abroad in the Chinese Belt and Road initiative, the Gansu Daily says.

Separately, its website says China Gansu International Economic and Technical Cooperation constructed in Angola the National Administration Building and the Televisão Pública de Angola television production centre.