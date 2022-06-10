Laiye enters Brazil betting on hyperautomation

Laiye is a Chinese artificial intelligence company created by Yichuan Hu and Guanchun Wang in 2015. As the demand for hyperautomation with technologies such as artificial intelligence and robotic process automation grows, the company has kicked off its internationalization plan and its operations in Brazil.

Currently, Laiye generates 20% of its foreign income and plans to increase this number to 50% by 2025. In Brazil, Laiye has a team of nine people, a number that should double in the next 30 days.

The company has nearly 200 clients, including consulting firms KPMG and Deloitte, as well as other technology companies, such as Lenovo. In Brazil, there are contracts signed with companies in the retail and chemical industry sectors.