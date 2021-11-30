Kevin Ho hopes to invest more widely in the lusophone world

Macao businessman Kevin Ho King Lun hopes to invest in more lusophone countries to help Macao perform its function as a place where China and the Portuguese-speaking world can do business, the Guangzhou Daily reports.

The Chinese state-run newspaper quotes Mr Ho as saying so at the opening last Saturday of the 2021 Asia Youth Leaders Forum, held in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou.

Mr Ho said investment in mass media could increase exchanges of people and their cultures, so enhancing economic engagement by Macao and lusophone countries, according to the Guangzhou Daily.

In 2017 Mr Ho’s KNJ Investment Ltd bought 30 percent of Global Media Group of Portugal for 15 million euros (about US$16.9 million).