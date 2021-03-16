June maiden tests for Chinese-Portuguese translators, interpreters

The China Foreign Languages Publishing Administration says it will conduct its first tests for translators and interpreters from Chinese to Portuguese and vice-versa on June 19 and 20.

The China Accreditation Test for Translators and Interpreters at all three levels will be conducted simultaneously in mainland China and Macao, the administration announced in writing last week.

Portuguese recently became one of the eight languages that the China Foreign Languages Publishing Administration tests sinophone translators and interpreters on, according to its announcement.

Last month the administration announced that a newly formed committee of expert lusophones would set and grade the tests with a view to improving the evaluation of translators and interpreters.