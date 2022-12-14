Jundiaí begins negotiations to sign a twinning agreement with the city of Gaoyou

On the 9th of December, representatives of Jundiaí and the Chinese city of Gaoyou, in the province of Jiangsu, met to initiate negotiations to celebrate a cooperation agreement between the two cities so that they would become sister cities. The meeting was organized by InvestSP. The cities are now going to exchange information and in February they should sign a cooperation agreement.

The representative of Economic Development, Science and Technology, Cristiano Lopes, said that Jundiaí is taking another step towards its internationalization. The approach to the Chinese city will represent an opportunity to attract investments to Jundiaí and exchange cultural experiences.

Jundiaí has a history of signing city-twinning terms for five decades, including establishing sister city relationships with Chinese cities Tai’an of Shandong Province and Rugao of Jiangsu Province in 2002 and 2019, respectively.

(Source: Jundiaí Press Office)