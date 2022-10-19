JTZ starts selling Hisun quad bikes in Brazil

The JTZ Motos do Brasil has just increased its portfolio of brands in Brazil. The company starts to sell in the country the quadricycles from Chongqing Huansong Industry Co. Ltd, a Chinese manufacturer also known as Hisun Motors.

Chongqing Huansong Industry Co. Ltd. was founded in 1987 and started its operations manufacturing motorcycle parts and components. In 1995, it produced its first motorcycle with its own technology.

According to the commercial manager of JTZ Motors, Luiz Reges, the bet in the recreational vehicle segment is due to the growth in demand for this type of vehicle, which occurred mainly during the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic. By the way, the vehicles from Hisun Motors do Brasil will be commercialized in authorized dealerships that already sell Suzuki, Haojue and Kymco models in Brazil.