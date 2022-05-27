J&T Express launches network in Brazil

J&T Express, an international express logistics company headquartered in Indonesia, announced on Tuesday that it has officially launched its network in Brazil. J&T Express was established in 2015 by Tony Chen, founder of Chinese smartphone manufacturer OPPO, and Jet Li, former CEO of OPPO Indonesia.

According to the Brazilian Electronic Commerce Association (ABComm), in 2021, e-commerce sales in Brazil grew by 74% compared to 2019. The rapidly growing e-commerce market presents significant opportunities for the express logistics industry. J&T Express has established its distribution network across Brazil, covering all 26 states and one federal district.

J&T Express’ network now spans twelve countries including China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Cambodia, Singapore, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, and Brazil, and serves over two billion people.