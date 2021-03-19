Joint endeavour by Barcelos, Dongguan, Maringá to resume

The Codesul group of four southern Brazilian states will resume a cooperative effort by the cities of Barcelos in Portugal, Dongguan in China and Maringá in Brazil, Agência de Notícias de Paraná reports.

The Brazilian state-run news agency quotes Codesul Executive Chairman Wilson Quinteiro as saying steps are being taken towards restarting endeavours envisaged by the Three Cities, Three Continents programme.

Mr Quinteiro said one such endeavour was the trial opening of outlets for low-sugar provisions from Brazil in five Dongguan branches of a chain of over 4,800 convenience stores, which was due in April 2020 but postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another endeavour is international support for the Free University of the Environment in the Codesul city of Curitiba, Agência de Notícias de Paraná quotes Mr Quinteiro as saying.