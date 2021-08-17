Joint effort to broaden knowledge of teachers of Portuguese

The Portuguese Institute of the Orient, or IPOR, and the Rui Cunha Foundation will collaborate in giving teachers of the Portuguese language instruction in specific subjects such as the law, economics and the insurance business, Ponto Final reports, citing IPOR Director Joaquim Coelho Ramos.

Mr Coelho Ramos says the foundation is well-known for its expertise in those subjects, according to a report in the Macao newspaper yesterday.

The instruction to be given is one outcome of an agreement to cooperate for the next three years which representatives of the foundation and the institute signed last week, Ponto Final says.

Separately, the foundation announced in writing last Friday that the agreement is meant to prompt dialogue between Chinese and lusophones.

The cooperation envisaged will take the forms of putting on language courses, promoting research, producing teaching materials, giving the parties access to each other’s written resources, and jointly holding events, the Rui Cunha Foundation says.