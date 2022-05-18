Jinko Solar’s new solar modules to enter Brazilian market

During the Intersolar Europe held from May 11 to 13, the Chinese manufacturer of solar modules Jinko Solar signed a distribution agreement with Brazil’s solar distributor Aldo Solar to sell its new ultra-efficient N-Type TopCon photovoltaic modules of the Tiger Neo series to Brazil.

Last year, the two companies signed a distribution agreement for the distributed generation which is the largest one outside China signed by Jinko Solar. Now, this new agreement will make Brazil the first country in Latin America to launch Jinko Solar’s products. The new modules are expected to be available at Aldo Solar for pre-sale from July.

According to Joaquim Fernandes, Commercial Director of Aldo Solar, the new N-type photovoltaic modules will become the main modules on the market in the next two or three years.