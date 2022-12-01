Jinko Solar will supply 522 MW in photovoltaic modules to the solar complex in Paraíba

Jinko Solar will supply around 522 MW in photovoltaic modules for phase 1 of the Santa Luzia Complex developed by the Rio Alto Energias Renováveis Group in Paraíba. The model will be the Tiger Neo 78. This will be the first of three stages of the solar energy project which will have an installed capacity of 1.2 GW when it is concluded.

The complex occupies an area of over 1,700 hectares in the cities of Santa Luzia and São Mamede. The total investment is approximately R$ 4.1 billion. The first part of the modules was shipped in November and the delivery should be completed in May of 2023.

Brazil is one of the most important countries which strongly committed to the development of renewable sources and the Rio Alto Group is a major player in the energy transition, said the director of Jinko Solar for Italy and Latin America, Alberto Cuter.

(Source: Portal Solar)