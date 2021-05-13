Jiangxi developer building homes in southern Mozambique

State-owned China Jiangxi Corporation for Economic & Technical Cooperation Co. Ltd (CJIC) has started construction of a mixed-use development in Mutanhane, just north of Maputo, Jornal Visão reports.

The Mozambican newspaper says CJIC will spend US$250 million on building 500 homes on a 50 hectare site.

The newspaper quotes an executive of CJIC, Li Changchun, as saying when Governor Júlio Parruque of Maputo visited the site on Tuesday that the developer will build 100 homes in the first phase of construction.

The report quotes Mr Parruque as calling for CJIC to employ local workers, and as expressing the hope that the project will lead to broader cooperation by Mozambique and the southeastern Chinese province of Jiangxi.