Jiangsu wants Macao help to penetrate lusophone markets

Governor Hui Jianlin of the eastern Chinese province of Jiangsu believes Macao, by functioning as a place where China and the Portuguese-speaking world can do business, can help Jiangsu enterprises penetrate lusophone markets, the Macao SAR Government says.

Mr Hui said so when he met Macao Secretary for the Economy and Finance Lei Wai Nong in the provincial capital, Nanjing, last week, according to a written statement issued by the government last Saturday.

Mr Hui remarked that Macao had held since 2011 the annual conference on business among Jiangsu, Macao and lusophone countries.

Macao will increase its efforts to connect Jiangsu and other parts of the Yangtze River Delta to the Portuguese-speaking world, the official statement quotes Mr Lei as saying.