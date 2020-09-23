JD.com opens online shop selling Portuguese products

Chinese e-commerce company JD.com has opened an online shop that sells Portuguese products, Lusa reports, citing Portuguese Trade and Investment Agency President Luís Castro Henriques.

The Portuguese news agency quotes Mr Castro Henriques as saying the online shop began by offering Portuguese wine made by Quinta do Portal, Symington, Bacalhoa, Porto Réccua and Real Companhia Velha.

Mr Castro Henriques said the shop was prepared to offer products other than food and drink.

He said 95 Portuguese companies had asked to sell their goods there.

Chinese company Eternal Asia Supply Chain Management Ltd, which is listed in Shenzhen, is in charge of importing, marketing and distributing the goods the shop sells, Lusa says.

JD.com and Mr Castro Henriques’s agency stuck in 2018 a deal to set up a shop on the JD.com website that would sell Portuguese goods, Lusa says.