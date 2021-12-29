JBS to retail meat products in China on JD.com website

JBS SA of Brazil will start retailing its products in China, selling the meat it supplies on the JD.com website, the Chinese e-commerce company says.

JD.com announced online on Monday that its fresh food business, JD Fresh, and JBS have got together to promote sales of JBS meat products among 500 million or more potential customers in China.

JD.com says JD Fresh will regularly buy direct from JBS processing facilities in Brazil, and look for ways to buy direct from JBS facilities elsewhere.

The JD Fresh blockchain-based tracing system will allow customers to scan a QR code to get information about a meat product such as its origin and distribution date, JD.com says.