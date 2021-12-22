JAC Motors dispatches 100 N55 EV electric trucks to Brazil

Chinese state-owned Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Co. Ltd (JAC Motors) has sent 100 of its N55 EV light electrically propelled trucks to Brazil, its first big shipment there of N55 EVs, the China Economic Net website reports.

The Chinese website says JAC Motors dispatched the trucks from the eastern Chinese city of Hefei last week.

The report says JAC Motors expects to export this year more light electric trucks than ever before, becoming one of the 500 most prolific automakers in the world.

The first N55 EV arrived in Brazil last year, and the model has been a success there ever since, the China Economic Net website says.

Last January the MyCar58 website reported that JAC Motors had delivered the first N55 EVs it had sold in Brazil to the subsidiary there of US maker of soft drinks PepsiCo Inc.