ISA CTEEP starts operating energy storage batteries produced in China

ISA CTEEP (Companhia de Transmissão de Energia Eléctrica Paulista) has started the commercial operation of the first large-scale battery energy storage project in the Brazilian transmission system. The technology is installed at the Registro Substation (SP), also operated by the company.

According to the company, the project occupies an area of approximately 5 thousand m2, equivalent to half of a football field. There are 180 racks of lithium batteries in total, which were produced in China.

The battery systems have a power of 30 MW, are capable of delivering energy of 60 MWh per two hours, and will act at peak hours on the Southern São Paulo coast during the summer as a supplement to the electricity grid, ensuring additional supply. The company estimates that around two million people will benefit directly.

(Source: O Setor Elétrico)