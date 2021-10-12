IPIM seminar on live streaming draws attendance of over 200

Over 200 people attended a recent seminar online on live-streaming strategies, presented by Chinese influencers, the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, or IPIM, says.

The managers of the IPIM Economic and Trade Co-operation and Human Resources Portal between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries arranged the seminar, according to a statement issued by the institute.

The institute says the managers used the occasion to introduce new features of the website to help companies find opportunities to do business, one such feature being automated business-matching.

The managers will keep on arranging training and sales promotion sessions, which can be attended physically or online, to help Macao enterprises become more competitive in commerce online, the institute says.

The website has over 38,000 registered users, among them over 4,000 suppliers and agents, over 33,000 buyers, and 1,300 users fluent in both Chinese and Portuguese, IPIM says.