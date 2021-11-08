IPIM pavilions in Shanghai show international role of Macao

The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, or IPIM, says its two pavilions at the 4th China International Import Expo show the function of Macao as a place where China and the lusophone world can do business.

The expo opened in Shanghai last Friday and will last until Wednesday.

IPIM announced in writing last Thursday that its Macao and Lusophone Food and Beverage Pavilion has 600 square metres of floor space where Macao agents for Portuguese-speaking producers of food and drink are offering samples to taste, and where buyers and sellers can be matched,

IPIM says its Lusophone Professional Services Pavilion has 60 square metres of floor space occupied by representatives of Macao companies selling services such as translation, accounting and event planning.

The pavilions accommodate representatives of 46 Macao companies, about one-third of which are represented at the expo for the first time, IPIM says.

The institute was due to hold last Saturday a gathering to promote financial and legal services offered by Macao companies for trade between China and lusophone markets, the IPIM announcement says.