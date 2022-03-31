IPIM mustering Macao exhibitors for exposition in Shanghai

The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, or IPIM, says it is taking applications by Macao enterprises wishing to exhibit at the fifth China International Import Expo, to be held in Shanghai from November 5 to 10.

Enterprises doing business with the Portuguese-speaking world, either by selling food produced there, or by facilitating other sorts of Chinese economic engagement with it, must apply by April 15, according to a written statement issued by IPIM on Tuesday.

IPIM says the expo will have two Macao pavilions, one for sellers of food and the other for enterprises offering translation, legal or accounting services.

Representatives of nearly 40 Macao companies attended a recent gathering online intended to entice enterprises to exhibit, IPIM says.