IPIM matches businesses in China and lusophone world online

Over 10,000 enterprises had registered with the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) Online Business Matching Service Platform by the end of January, Ponto Final reports, citing IPIM Acting President Agostinho Vong Vai Lon.

The Macao newspaper quotes Mr Vong as telling the Macao Legislative Assembly in answer to a formal enquiry by a member, Agnes Lam Iok Fong, that the total includes enterprises in mainland China and the Portuguese-speaking world.

Mr Vong said the service had been used to set up 678 meetings, online or physical, and to strike 108 business deals as part of several major events held in 2020 such as the 2020 Portuguese-Speaking Countries Products and Services Exhibition.

IPIM has helped 162 enterprises, 17 of them in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, to set up shop in Macao, Ponto Final quotes Mr Vong as telling the legislature.