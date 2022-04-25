Products of lusophone world on show at weekends in Macao

The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, or IPIM, has started a series of six weekend events to promote sales of food, drink and other products of the Portuguese-speaking world and Macao, the institute says.

The Portuguese-speaking Countries Food Products Exhibition Centre in Macao is the venue, IPIM announced in writing last Thursday.

The first event was due to begin on Saturday and the last is due to end on May 29, according to the announcement.

IPIM says 13 agents for food producers in lusophone countries or for Macao enterprises will attend the series of events, nine or 10 of them showing their products each week.

The goods they will show include coffee, wine, canned food, the products of cultural and creative enterprises, shoes and masks, the institute says.

It says there will also be a lucky draw for buyers.

The Portuguese-speaking Countries Food Products Exhibition Centre has been showing products of lusophone countries since it opened in 2016, IPIM says.