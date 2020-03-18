IPIM getting ready to take Macao exhibitors to Shanghai expo

The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) says it is taking applications by Macao businesses wishing to exhibit at the third China International Import Expo, to be held in Shanghai from November 5 to 10.

IPIM issued a written statement saying enterprises that do business with the Portuguese-speaking world, either by selling food made there or by facilitating Chinese economic engagement with it, must apply on or before April 2.

IPIM says it intends once again to set up two Macao pavilions at the expo, one for sellers of food and the other for service enterprises.

At the expo last year, the pavilion for food sellers took up 600 square metres of floor space, the pavilion for service enterprises took up 60 square metres, and 42 Macao businesses used the pavilions, IPIM says.