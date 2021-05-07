IPIM events to promote food produced in lusophone countries

The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, or IPIM, says it is beginning today a programme of promotion of products of the Portuguese-speaking world, notably food and drink.

On the programme are six gatherings, to be held in the Portuguese-speaking Countries Food Products Exhibition Centre in Macao between today and July 25, and attended by over 20 Macao agents for producers of food in lusophone countries, IPIM announced in writing on Wednesday.

IPIM says each event will focus on eight to 13 producers of food and drink such as coffee, canned food, sauces and seasonings.

The institute hopes the gatherings will help Macao enterprises to find new business to do, and to find new ways to distribute products, IPIM says.