IPIM campaign to promote products of Macao, lusophone world

The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, or IPIM, will start tomorrow a campaign to promote food, drink and other goods produced in Macao and parts of the Portuguese-speaking world, the institute says.

The campaign comprises 16 gatherings, one each weekend until January 23, in the Portuguese-speaking Countries Food Products Exhibition Centre in Macao, IPIM announced in writing on Wednesday.

IPIM says representatives of 17 makers of goods typically found in Macao, or of Macao agents for food producers in lusophone countries, will attend.

Each gathering will focus on five to 10 sellers of food, drink, shoes, masks, personal hygiene products, aromatherapy products or the output of cultural and creative enterprises, the institute says.

The purpose is to drum up new business for Macao enterprises and find new ways for them to distribute the goods they sell, IPIM says.