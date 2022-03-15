Help Macao serve its international purpose, students urged

The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, or IPIM, and the University of Macau Chinese-Portuguese Bilingual Teaching and Training Centre have jointly held a session intended to spur students to make the most of opportunities arising from the function of Macao as a place where enterprises in China and the Portuguese-speaking world can conduct business, IPIM says.

IPIM Acting President Sam Lei said the growth in trade between China and lusophone countries had created more opportunities for people in Macao that are bilingual in Chinese and Portuguese and qualified to work in various fields, according to a written statement issued by the institute last Friday.

The statement quotes Mr Lei as expressing hope that the students will use what they learn at the University of Macau as the basis for planning their careers well, and be ready to seize opportunities that the future holds.

IPIM says the session for University of Macau students was held last week, and followed a similar session for Macao Polytechnic University students.

The institute means to hold in due course more such sessions, for students at other institutions higher education in Macao, IPIM says.