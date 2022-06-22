Investment in Portugal with golden visas increased by 94% in May, with China receiving 17 golden visas

Investment captured through ‘gold’ visas grew by 94% in May, compared to the same month in 2021, to 53.8 million euros, according to data from the Foreigners and Borders Service (SEF), while compared to April (59.7 million euros), the investment fell by 9.8%.

In May, 112 golden visas were granted, of which 93 for the acquisition of real estate (48 for urban rehabilitation) and 19 through the capital transfer criterion. In addition, 17 golden visas were given to citizens from China, 16 to those from the United States, 10 to Brazil, 8 to Lebanon, and 7 to citizens from India. In this period, 138 residence permits were granted to reunited family members, with a total of 531 for the year.

In the first five months of the year, the investment raised totaled more than 238 million euros.