Investment in lusophone world on agenda of Macao conference

The 12th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum (IIICF) opens in Macao tomorrow, the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, or IPIM, says.

How Macao can contribute more to industrial and financial cooperation by China and the Portuguese-speaking world will be discussed at concurrent meetings during the two days of the conference, the institute announced in writing on Tuesday, citing IPIM President Lau Wai Meng.

On the first day, the Belt and Road Infrastructure Development Index 2021 and the Belt and Road Infrastructure Development Index Report 2021 will be made public, IPIM says.

Both documents contain analysis of lusophone countries, of the prospects for their development, and of opportunities for Chinese investment in their infrastructure, the institute says.

The purpose of the documents is to help Macao and mainland Chinese companies tap lusophone markets, IPIM says.