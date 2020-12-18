Investment by China in NE Brazil on conference agenda

The prospects for Chinese investment in infrastructure in the northeastern Brazilian state of Pernambuco were discussed in an online conference this week, NMQB reports.

The Brazilian newspaper said government officials, academics and representatives of business groups and Chinese enterprises in Pernambuco attended the event.

The report quotes Chinese Consul-General in Recife Yan Yuqing as remarking on the great potential for Sino-Brazilian cooperation in the infrastructure business, and saying that now is the right time to invest in infrastructure projects in Pernambuco.

Ms Yan called for closer Sino-Brazilian cooperation in building infrastructure in the state for a fifth-generation wireless telecommunications network, artificial intelligence, data centres and the Internet of Things, NMQB says.