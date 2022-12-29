Invest Minas signs cooperation agreement with XCMG

The Minas Gerais’ Investment and Foreign Trade Promotion Agency (Invest Minas), the Municipality of Pouso Alegre, the Commerce Bureau of Xuzhou and the XCMG Group in China, signed on the 20th of December a partnership that strengthens the attraction of more investment and jobs for the population of Minas Gerais. The agreement seeks to strengthen cooperation in the economic and commercial field and promote the development of the Industrial Park of XCMG Brazil, one of the largest construction equipment companies in the world.

The vice president of XCMG, Yansong Wang, said that the company intends to expand the industrial park in Pouso Alegre to expand its market share throughout the American continent.

The mayor of the city of Xuzhou, Wang Jianfeng, proposed in his speech that the two cities continue to strengthen economic and trade cooperation, promote common prosperity and encourage more companies to invest in Pouso Alegre.

(Source: Agência Minas)