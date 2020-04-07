International fund in Macao finances solar farms in Brazil

Solar power firm Canadian Solar Inc. says it has obtained US$30 million from the Macao-based China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Cooperation and Development Fund to build solar farms in Brazil.

Canadian Solar issued a written statement saying it has deals to sell the output of farms in Brazil with a combined peak capacity of 1.7 gigawatts, among which farms with a combined peak capacity of 480 megawatts are already generating electricity.

The statement quotes Canadian Solar Chairman Shawn Qu as saying money from the fund helped pay to get his company’s first solar farm in Brazil, Pirapora I, with a peak capacity of 191 megawatts, up and running.

Mr Qu is pleased to obtain more money from the fund for more solar farms in Brazil, Canadian Solar quotes its chairman as saying.