International function of Macao a talking point in Shanghai

Nearly 120 officials and businesspeople attended the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Area Global Conference 2021, the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, or IPIM, says.

The institute issued a written statement saying the conference took place in Shanghai on Monday, during the 4th China International Import Expo, which ended yesterday.

Those attending discussed the special economic zone in Qianhai, in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, and the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone, on the mainland Chinese island of Hengqin, which abuts Macao, IPIM says.

Its statement quotes one of those attending, an unidentified representative of a Scandinavian enterprise, as saying his company will increase the business it does by making the most of the function of Macao as a place where China and the Portuguese-speaking world can conduct business.

The institute, the Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province and the Hong Kong investment promotion agency, InvestHK, jointly arranged the conference, IPIM says.