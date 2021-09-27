International Fair of Cabo Verde draws Chinese companies

Chinese companies are among the 60 enterprises that will be represented at the 24th International Fair of Cabo Verde, to be held in Praia from November 17 to 20, Inforpress reports.

The Cabo Verdean state-run news agency quotes the executive director of the event, Angélica Fortes, as telling a news conference held in Mindelo on the Cabo Verdean island of São Vicente last Thursday that 70 per cent of the 200 stands available had been booked.

The report says visiting exhibitors include several coming from the Lisbon Exhibition and Congress Centre, and others coming from Spain, from São Tomé and Príncipe, and, for the first time, from Switzerland.

Cabo Verdean chambers of trade are arranging side events, the report says.

Attendance will be capped at 200 a day instead the usual 700, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, Inforpress quotes Ms Fortes as saying.