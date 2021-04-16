International engagement offers careers, Macao students told

Macao students attending a gathering held to inform them about economic engagement by China and the Portuguese-speaking world were urged to take career opportunities offered by such engagement, the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) says.

The institute issued yesterday a written statement saying about 100 students and teachers at the Macao Polytechnic Institute attended the gathering, held on Tuesday.

The statement quotes IPIM President Lau Wai Meng as telling his audience that Macao has been attracting mainland Chinese enterprises aiming to tap lusophone markets, and enterprises in lusophone countries aiming to tap the Chinese market.

It quotes Jorge Valente, of Macao food importer Aucoin Carnes e Alimentos Lda, as calling for the students to take opportunities to do business in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

A law course taught in Chinese and Portuguese prepares students to pursue master’s degrees in lusophone countries, IPIM quotes Tony Hoi, of Macao consulting firm Perfeição Lda, as telling the gathering.