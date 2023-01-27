Installation ceremony of the Photographic Station “Sino-Portuguese Eye” took place in Lisbon

On the 15th of January, the prize-giving ceremony for the Photography Contest in Portugal and the installation ceremony of the photographic station “Sino-Portuguese Eye” were successfully held in Lisbon. The Photographic Station “Sino-Portuguese Eye” is an initiative of the China News Service Pho2tos agency and Media International de Puxin.

Present at the launch were Zhao Bentang, Chinese Ambassador to Portugal; Wang Min, Deputy Director of China News Service; Ma Limei, President of Media International which publishes the Puxin news; Choi Man Hin, President of the Association of Luso-Chinese Merchants and Industrialists and Guo Liming, President of the International Cultural Club of Portugal.

Ambassador Zhao Bentang stated that this photo contest is a positive result of friendly Sino-Portuguese communications, hoping that the Chinese community in Portugal will continue to work hard as a disseminator of Chinese culture. Zhao also stressed that the “Sino-Portuguese Eye” Photographic Station is a platform to promote friendship and exchange between the two countries, and the Embassy will fully support and work with all units to make good use of the station.

(Source: Ni Hao Portugal)