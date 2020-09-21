Industrial park mooted for linking Fujian to lusophone world

Governor Wang Ning of the southeastern Chinese province of Fujian has called for the construction there of an industrial park to exploit the function of Macao as a place where China and the Portuguese-speaking world can conduct business, the Macao SAR Government says.

The government issued a written statement quoting Mr Wang as saying so when he and Macao Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng met on the southern Chinese island of Hainan.

The government issued a second written statement saying Mr Ho and Governor Yi Lianhong of the eastern Chinese province of Jiangxi also met on Hainan.

Mr Yi wishes his province to make use of Macao in its effort to forge economic links with lusophone markets, according to the second Macao SAR Government statement.